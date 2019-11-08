Man found dead after fire in Jurong West flat

SINGAPORE: A 51-year old man was found dead after fire broke out in a Jurong West flat on Friday (Nov 8).

Police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they responded to the incident, which occurred in an apartment on the sixth floor of Block 516 Jurong West Street 52, at around 7.40am.

The flames were extinguished by police officers, who had arrived first, using a fire extinguisher through the living room window of the unit, SCDF said.

Firefighters later forced their way into the apartment through a bedroom window and found the man lying motionless inside. He was pronounced dead by an SCDF paramedic.

Police have classified the case as an unnatural death and investigations are ongoing.