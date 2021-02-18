Man found dead inside a car along Claymore Road in Orchard

SINGAPORE: A 65-year-old man was found dead inside a car along Claymore Road in Orchard on Thursday (Feb 18).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance along 7 Claymore Road on Thursday at 12.25pm.

A 65-year-old man was found unresponsive inside a car and was later pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic, said the police.



The police are investigating the unnatural death.

A video sent to CNA showed a blue tent outside an EtonHouse International pre-school. The area outside the pre-school was also cordoned off with police tape.

Several police vehicles and an SCDF ambulance were also seen at the scene.



