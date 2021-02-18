Man found dead inside a car along Claymore Road in Orchard

A screengrab of the video showing a blue tent at the scene of the incident along Claymore Road. (Image: Steven Chia)
SINGAPORE: A 65-year-old man was found dead inside a car along Claymore Road in Orchard on Thursday (Feb 18). 

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance along 7 Claymore Road on Thursday at 12.25pm. 

A 65-year-old man was found unresponsive inside a car and was later pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic, said the police. 

The police are investigating the unnatural death. 

A video sent to CNA showed a blue tent outside an EtonHouse International pre-school. The area outside the pre-school was also cordoned off with police tape. 

Several police vehicles and an SCDF ambulance were also seen at the scene.

