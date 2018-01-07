Man found dead outside Fairmont Hotel

SINGAPORE: A 66-year-old man was found dead at the foot of Fairmont Hotel at Bras Basah Road on Sunday (Jan 7).

The man was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it received a request for medical assistance at 11.10am, and it sent an ambulance and a fire bike to the scene.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the man fell from the hotel.

Cleaners were seen arriving at the scene. (Photo: Khoo Bee Khim)

At 3pm, the area had been cordoned off and cleaners were seen arriving at the scene.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police are investigating the case as an unnatural death.



Fairmont Singapore's director of marketing communications Vivian Tung said in an email to Channel NewsAsia that the hotel is cooperating fully with the authorities on investigations into the incident.

"Our deepest sympathies and thoughts are with the guest's family," she added.

