Man gets 9 months’ jail after threatening to kill ex-girlfriend, saying online that she was available for sex

SINGAPORE: Spurned by his girlfriend who broke up with him after three months, a 30-year-old man threatened to kill her, to post a sex video of them online and to set her new home on fire.

For harassing her and for criminal intimidation, the sales executive was sentenced to nine months in jail on Friday (Jun 29). Neither the accused nor his victim can be named due to a court order.

Advertisement

The court heard that the man entered into a relationship with the woman, a 30-year-old with two children aged 10 and 11, at the beginning of last year. He was angry she broke up with him and “wanted to threaten her to stop going out with other men”, according to court documents.

When they got to know each other, his girlfriend was in the process of moving out of her parents’ home with her children. The man helped her with the move. After the relationship ended, he repeatedly called and messaged her, insulted her on Facebook and was seen loitering around her old home.



MORE THAN TEN DAYS OF HARASSMENT AND THREATS

Three days after the woman made a police report, the man went to her new home while she was overseas and stole items from the premises. While he was there, he sent her text messages of passcodes to the combination locks, which he had guessed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“He sent her these messages with the intention of making her feel threatened about him being able to access her house easily without her permission,” said Deputy Public Prosecutor Dora Tay.

She made a second police report about the theft when she returned to Singapore. The same day, the man called his ex-girlfriend to tell her he had accessed her personal email, and that he had a video of them having sex. He threatened to post the video online if she went out with other men or did anything to displease him.

While it was later found out that he had already deleted the video he had, he had retrieved past conversations, personal photographs, her children’s birth certificates and copies of her family's identity cards from her emails. She had previously given him the password for her email account. Knowing that he had such information made her believe he would post her photographs and sex video online.

Also the same day, the man posted on an online platform that his ex-girlfriend was available for sex, publishing her name and her mobile number. He sent screenshots of the post to her.

The victim then made a third police report.

THREATENED TO SET NEW HOME ON FIRE, TO KILL HER

Still, he threatened to set her new home on fire by “leaking substances through the door gap” and told her he had posted compromising photos and videos of her online, but not on which websites. On May 4, he again posted her information online, this time on his Facebook page, saying people could reach her for free sex.

He also threatened to kill her with a knife, saying “I can’t have, I make sure no one have”, District Judge Jasvender Kaur said on Friday.

He then posted a photograph showing her face on his Facebook page, saying that she liked to have multiple sexual partners. He also posted the same messages on a website and a Facebook group. He replied to commenters, and encouraged them to contact her directly.

The next day, he was called up by the police for investigations, but did not stop his activities.

“As a result of the numerous online posts made by the accused, the victim received a lot of anonymous calls and phone messages, which made her feel very distressed and harassed,” the prosecution said. She also experienced emotional stress due to the continual fear that her ex-boyfriend will harm her and her family members.

For criminal intimidation, he could have been jailed up to 10 years, fined, or both. For harassment, he could have been jailed up to six months, fined up to S$5,000 or both.