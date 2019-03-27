Man gets jail for threatening ex-girlfriend with knife for sex

SINGAPORE: A 31-year-old man was sentenced to jail on Wednesday (Mar 27) after threatening his girlfriend with a knife to force her to have sex with him.

The man and his girlfriend had been in an on-off relationship for more than four years, before breaking up on Apr 18 last year.

Less than a week later, he let himself into her home and into her bedroom with a spare key at about 2am and waited for her.

He later threatened his 25-year-old ex-girlfriend with a foldable knife, in order to try and force her to have sex with him.

On Wednesday, the man was jailed four months and three weeks for his offences.

Both of them, who are Malaysians, cannot be named due to a gag order.

The day he lay in wait for her, on Apr 24, he grabbed her neck and slapped her once on each cheek when she returned home.

He then pulled her out of her home, and the two of them took the lift downstairs. There, he pushed her towards her car, causing her to fall down and suffer abrasions on her knees.

According to court documents, when they reached the car, the man told the victim that they could either see a doctor in Johor, or she could go home to have sex with him.

“The victim refused to have sex with him and did not want to enter the car, so the accused took out a foldable knife from his motorcycle,” the prosecution said.

The victim saw the knife and went to sit in the car.

In the car, the man told the victim to touch the blade, which she realised was sharp. The man then drove his ex-girlfriend’s car to a 7-11 outlet where he bought her medication for her abrasions.

They returned to the victim’s bedroom shortly after, where the man asked her to remove her clothes. When she refused, he placed the knife near her chest.

He then forcibly removed her dress, leaving her in her undergarments. He dressed her wounds and asked her again for sex. She refused. He then held the foldable knife near her chest while attempting to use his mobile phone to take a video of the victim in her underwear.

“The victim felt outraged and feared for her life,” said Deputy Public Prosecutor Daryl Wong.

She covered her face with her hands, but he went ahead and recorded a video of the victim in her undergarments.

After the video was recorded, the victim asked the accused to leave the house but he refused. He told her he could not leave and slept in her bedroom.

HE HELD ON TO VICTIM’S MOBILE PHONE, PASSPORT

While sleeping, he held on to the victim’s mobile phone and passport. When he left her home in the morning, he only returned the mobile phone to her, keeping her passport with him.

According to court documents, the accused disposed of the foldable knife in Johor the next day.

The victim lodged a police report on Apr 26, when the accused had already left in Singapore.

The same day, in the evening, the accused sent his ex-girlfriend text messages saying that he was sorry and that he would come by later that night. The victim told him that she did not want to see him.

He asked her what time she would end work. She did not tell him the exact time. Later he threatened to send the video he took to her parents, sending it to her to prove he had it. In the wee hours, he turned up at her flat and knocked on the door.

She refused to open the metal gate for him, and they had a dispute which prompted a neighbour to call the police and the man was arrested.

On Mar 7, he pleaded guilty to voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation, intentionally causing harm and insulting the victim’s modesty.

For his offences, he could have been jailed for two years.