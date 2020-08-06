Man gets jail for punching 68-year-old father thrice while drunk, injuring his eye

SINGAPORE: A man previously imprisoned for attacking his father while drunk did so again several months after his release from jail, this time punching the 68-year-old man three times until his eye bled.

Yap Bei Xing, 33, was sentenced to five months' jail on Thursday (Aug 6) after pleading guilty to one charge of voluntarily causing hurt to his father.

As the victim was a person in a close relationship with him, Yap faced up to double the punishments in enhanced penalties introduced earlier this year.

The court heard that Yap, who was jobless at the time, lived in a flat with his parents, his wife and five children.

On Mar 24 this year, Yap began drinking in the flat at about 7pm, finishing six cans of beer. He later went to meet a friend and continued drinking.

Court documents noted that Yap was a heavy drinker at the time and would consume alcohol two to three times each week.

Yap returned to the flat at about midnight, intoxicated. His father was in the living room at the time, and Yap began shouting at him for no apparent reason, said the court documents.

The pair began quarrelling, and Yap grew enraged and punched his father's eye three times until it began bleeding.

Yap's mother phoned her daughter, who then came to the flat and tried to reason with her brother.

She was unable to do so as Yap was intoxicated and volatile, said court documents.

Fearing for the safety of her family, Yap's sister called the police and he was subsequently arrested.

Yap's father was taken to hospital with lacerations over his eyebrow and injuries to his eye, including bruising and oozing.

A toxicology report found that Yap had 179mg of ethanol per 100ml of blood in his body at the time of arrest.

In comparison, Singapore's legal limit for driving is 80mg per 100ml of blood.

NOT THE FIRST TIME YAP ASSAULTED HIS FATHER

The prosecutor asked for at least five months' jail, highlighting that the penal code amendments were to provide greater protection "to classes of victims who are considered to be more vulnerable and susceptible to abuse and violence".

"This case is aggravated because of the accused’s vicious and unprovoked attack on his elderly father who appeared to bear the brunt of the accused’s hostility whenever he was in an intoxicated state," said the prosecutor.

This was also not Yap's first such offence. In November 2019, he was convicted of voluntarily causing hurt to his father while drunk.

Yap had punched his father repeatedly on the face, grabbed his ears and pushed his face against the window grilles, causing a scalp laceration, a minor head injury and a ear laceration.

He was jailed three weeks for that.

"He has clearly not learnt his lesson," said the prosecutor.

Yap's lawyer asked for two months' jail, saying that Yap was seeking help at the National Addictions Management Service, and that his father had forgiven him and did not want to pursue the matter.

The penalties for voluntarily causing hurt are a maximum jail term of three years, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

As the victim was in a close relationship with Yap, he could have been given up to double these penalties.