Man given jail and caning for molesting girlfriend's sleeping mother

SINGAPORE: A 25-year-old man was given nine months' jail and one stroke of the cane on Thursday (Jan 21) for molesting his girlfriend's sleeping mother.

The man, who cannot be named due to gag orders protecting the identity of the victim, pleaded guilty to one count of molesting his girlfriend's mother in her home.

The court heard that the accused has a baby with his girlfriend and was in her mother's home on Mar 9 last year.

At around 8am, his girlfriend went to sleep in her room as she had been caring for the baby during the night.

Before 11.30am, the accused entered the victim's room to take a pillow. He saw that his girlfriend's mother was asleep and that her breast was exposed.

He molested her and squeezed her breast a few times, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Tin Shu Min. He also touched the victim's mouth with his hand.

When the victim woke up, she saw the accused squatting beside her, with his pants down.

The accused told her "let's have sex", and the victim refused. She asked him where her daughter and the baby were, and the accused said they were sleeping outside.

The victim pretended to go back to sleep and the accused left. She was shocked by what happened but did not immediately report the incident as she feared this would raise the accused's suspicions.

At 12.35pm, while the accused was distracted by the baby, the victim took the opportunity to report the matter, leading to his arrest.

After this, the victim began to regularly attend sessions at the Institute of Mental Health as the incident had caused her to feel depressed.

Although the sessions and prescribed medication have helped, she is still triggered and traumatised when she recalls the incident, the court heard.

The prosecutor asked for the sentence that was eventually meted out, noting the harm caused to the victim and the fact that the accused was given probation in 2013 for a sex-related crime.

For using criminal force to outrage the victim's modesty, the man could have been jailed for up to two years, fined, caned, or given any combination of these penalties.