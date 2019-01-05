Man hiding kittens in pants caught at Tuas Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: Four live kittens were found hidden in a Singaporean man's pants by Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers on Wednesday (Jan 2).

The 45-year-old was in a Singapore-registered car at Tuas Checkpoint when immigration officers heard meowing coming from his pants, said ICA in a Facebook post on Saturday.

"Officers were prompted to conduct further checks when they heard 'meowing' sounds coming from a bulge in his pants," said the immigration authority.



The case was later referred to the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA).

AVA added in a separate Facebook post that the kittens are currently under their care and investigations are ongoing.

"Smuggled animals are of unknown health status and may introduce exotic diseases, such as rabies, to Singapore," said AVA.



It noted that the importation of any animals or live birds into Singapore without a licence is illegal and carries a maximum penalty of a S$10,000 fine, imprisonment for up to a year, or both.

ICA also added that the method of concealment was a "cause for concern" as "similar methods may be used by people with ill intent to smuggle security items into Singapore".

