Man investigated for illegally collecting face masks from vending machines

SINGAPORE: A man is being investigated for using illegally obtained personal information to collect face masks from vending machines, said police on Friday (Mar 19).

On Mar 5, the police received a report from a victim who was unable to redeem his face mask from various vending machines set up by Temasek Foundation in Bukit Panjang.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"A check with Temasek Foundation revealed that the face mask had already been collected," said the police.

The police established the identity of the 39-year-old suspect through ground enquiries, as well as images from police cameras and CCTV cameras in the vending machines, and subsequently initiated investigations against him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the police, the suspect had purportedly misused the identity numbers of others to collect face masks from a vending machine in Choa Chu Kang, and is allegedly involved in other similar reported cases.

If found guilty of cheating, the suspect can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

For retaining illegally obtained personal information, he can be jailed up to three years, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

Investigations are ongoing.