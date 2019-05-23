Man in viral clip charged with molesting woman

SINGAPORE: A man who appears in a viral video with his friend who was filming the police was charged on Thursday (May 23) with molesting a woman.



Chinese national Yu Zhiyong, 41, was charged with one count of using criminal force on a 30-year-old woman, intending to outrage her modesty.

He is accused of using his left hand to slap the right side of her buttocks once at 9.35pm last Saturday (May 18), his charge sheet showed.

According to videos showing Yu and his friend with the police that were uploaded online over the weekend, he was accused of molesting a beer promoter.

Yu's friend, who was dressed in blue, was shown filming the police while an unidentified person taking the viral video told him to respect Singapore's law and police officers.

Yu, who was in a red top, was sitting down in the video, with a few police officers nearby.

If found guilty of outraging the woman's modesty, Yu could be jailed for up to two years, fined, caned, or given any combination of these punishments.

He was offered bail of S$5,000 and will return to court on May 30.