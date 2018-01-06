Man in Woodlands Checkpoint stand-off charged with armed robbery

SINGAPORE: A 43-year-old man who was involved in a stand-off with the police at the Woodlands Checkpoint on Friday (Jan 5) has been charged with armed robbery.

Channel NewsAsia understands that Chew Guan Mong, a Singaporean, was charged in hospital on Saturday morning.

Chew allegedly stole a car along Upper Bukit Timah Road and crashed it into a lamp post near the checkpoint.

He was armed with a sickle and was also suspected to be under the influence of drugs. Aside from the sickle, controlled drugs, a knife, an axe were found in his possession.

He was arrested at about 1.45pm on Friday.

It is not yet clear if more charges will be pressed against him. Police say investigations are ongoing.

