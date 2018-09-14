Man injured after car crashes into tailor shop at South Bridge Road

SINGAPORE: A 47-year-old man was taken to the Singapore General Hospital with minor injuries on Friday (Sep 14) after a car crashed into the front of a store at South Bridge Road, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said.

The police said it was alerted to an accident involving two cars at 254 South Bridge Road at about 9pm.

A photo uploaded onto Facebook showed a grey Honda Stream that had mounted a kerb and collided into the shutters of the store. The metal shutters appear to have been damaged by the impact.

Happy Harry’s Tailor confirmed with Channel NewsAsia that it was the occupant of the shop in the photo. A spokesperson added that a neighbour had alerted them to the accident at 9.10pm.

The crashed car had been removed when Channel NewsAsia visited the scene at 12.35am.

The entrance to Happy Harry’s Tailor after the accident. (Photo: Zoey Low)

