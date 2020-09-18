Man who posted Instagram photos of himself sniffing lingerie fined for public nuisance, having obscene videos

SINGAPORE: A man who posted Instagram pictures of himself sniffing lingerie he had taken from outside the homes of strangers was fined S$2,400 on Friday (Sep 18).

Lim Wei Ming, 35, pleaded guilty to a charge of public nuisance and another of possessing obscene videos, with another three charges taken into consideration.

In coming to the sentence, the judge took into account the time he had spent in remand, which was several weeks.

The court heard that in one incident, Lim came across a black pair of shorts on a clothing rack in Choa Chu Kang. He performed a lewd act and took a picture of the stained shorts, before placing the item back on the rack.

He posted the photo on his public Instagram account on Aug 14 last year, writing the block number where he had taken the shorts and a short description of what he had done.

Shortly after the post was made, Lim received numerous complaints and deleted the photos. A total of 38 reports were lodged against him on the police's "I-witness" platform.

One of the reports, made on Aug 15, 2019, alleged that Lim was "sexually harassing people", taking their clothing and performing lewd acts.

Other than the photo of the shorts, Lim also uploaded two Instagram posts of pink underwear he had taken outside a home in Tampines and four pictures of himself sniffing pink underwear.

Lim was arrested on Aug 16 last year. Forensic examination of his phone uncovered four obscene video files, which Lim admitted downloading.

A psychiatric report from the Institute of Mental Health stated that Lim has a fetishistic disorder. This led to him having a fetish for female clothing, especially lingerie.

Lim was not intellectually disabled nor of unsound mind at the time.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Sean Teh asked for a fine of S$1,000 for the public nuisance charge and a fine of S$4,000 for the possession of obscene videos.

He said that the posting of the pictures had led to a "significant amount of public annoyance", with 38 police reports lodged.

Lim's lawyer said that while Lim's Instagram account was public, people had to search for his name to access the uploaded pictures.

Although it "spread like wildfire", Lim did not intend for the photos to be seen "in that manner".

Lim is currently jobless and undergoing "non-stop psychiatric treatment" from IMH, said the lawyer, adding that this demonstrated his clear intent to rid himself of his fetish.

For public nuisance, Lim could have been fined up to S$1,000. For possessing an obscene film, he could have been jailed for up to a year, fined up to S$40,000, or both.