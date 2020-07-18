Man investigated for allegedly providing false information to police

File photo of officers from the Singapore Police Force. (Photo: Jeremy Long)
SINGAPORE: A 33-year-old man is being investigated by the police for allegedly providing false information to the authority after reporting several crimes.

The police were alerted to a case on Saturday (Jul 18) at close to 4am, when the man claimed his residential unit along Ubi Avenue 1 was robbed and that he was slashed by an unknown assailant.

While investigating, officers found “several inconsistencies” with the man’s account, the police said in a news release.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the man was believed to have provided false information to the police and was not a victim of the reported crimes.”

Investigations against the man are ongoing.

The offence of giving any information which someone knows to be false to a public servant carries a jail term which may extend to one year, a fine which may extend to S$5,000, or both.

“Those who lodge false police reports or provide false information will face serious consequences under the law,” police said.

