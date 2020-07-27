Man jailed 32 years for raping and sexually assaulting his daughter at knifepoint in 'horrific' case

SINGAPORE: For raping his daughter twice in a day and subjecting her to a "horrific and sustained sexual assault at knifepoint", a man was sentenced on Monday (Jul 27) to 32 years' jail.

The 53-year-old man had earlier been found guilty of nine charges including two counts of aggravated rape and other charges of aggravated sexual assault, molestation and voluntarily causing hurt.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The offences were committed against his biological daughter, then 23, in the early hours of Mar 27, 2016.

The divorced man was alone in his flat with the victim and they drank alcohol together and talked until she fell asleep.

She woke up to find her father molesting her. He placed a penknife with its blade extended on her neck and told her not to shout or he would slash her.

After this, he raped her twice and forced her to perform sex acts on him, and also performed sex acts on her even though she was "very disgusted", squirming and begging him tearfully to stop.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Justice Hoo Sheau Peng on Monday agreed with the prosecution that there were several aggravating factors in the rape charges including the abuse of trust as the victim's father.

There was a level of premediation and planning, especially in the man's act of padlocking the flat, keeping away the victim's handphone and arming himself with a penknife, said the judge.

While she agreed with the defence that the offences did not involve "a significant degree of planning and orchestration", she found that there was "sufficient planning on the accused's part to engage this factor".

The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, also used violence and threats, and subjected his daughter to a series of sexual assaults.

Severe harm was caused to the victim, who contemplated suicide in the immediate aftermath and was later diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, said Justice Hoo.

She dismissed as mitigating factors the personal circumstances of the offender, such as his supposed poor health as a result of constipation, knee surgery, sleep apnea and the fact that he had not seen his mother for six years.

The judge noted that the man has previous convictions involving serious violence, including attempted murder in 2000, for which he received 10 years' jail and 12 strokes of the cane.

In 2010, he was convicted of robbery with hurt and given six years' jail and 12 strokes of the cane, and "has not learned from his previous brushes with the law, and the lengthy sentences he had served".

Justice Hoo found also that the man had made "spurious allegations against the victim" over the trial.

The prosecution had argued that the man accused his daughter of sexually assaulting him twice, claiming that she had made him her "sexual plaything" and "coerced him into pleasuring her against his will".

"These humiliating allegations came as such a shock to the victim that she began crying during cross-examination," said the prosecution.

The man also elaborated on these allegations in "lurid detail" during the trial, heaping more and more criticisms on the victim's character in an attempt to discredit her.

The victim was described as "not virtuous", a "chronic alcoholic" and someone who hung out with men who were "good for nothing", the prosecution said.

Defence lawyer Lau Wen Jin had said that the overall jail term should not exceed 28 years, while the prosecution asked for at least 36 years' jail and 24 strokes of the cane.

In deciding to mete out 32 years' jail, Justice Hoo said that the sentence, while lengthy, "reflects the reprehensible conduct of the accused in subjecting the victim, his daughter, to a sustained sexual assault at knifepoint".

This includes making spurious allegations against her and took into account the man's criminal history of violence. However, the judge did not add any additional jail term in lieu of caning "in view of the length of the sentence".

The penalty for aggravated rape is a jail term of between eight and 20 years and at least 12 strokes of the cane.