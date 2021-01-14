Man jailed for robbing his elderly mother, fracturing her ribs in assault

SINGAPORE: When his 77-year-old mother refused to tell him the PIN to her bank account, a man assaulted her with her walking stick, stamped on her body and pulled her hair.

After threatening to cut off her fingers, she told him her PIN, which he used to withdraw S$2,000.

Adrian Yap Yin Leung, 56, was sentenced on Thursday (Jan 14) to five years and three months' jail for one charge of robbery and another for failing to report for bail. A third charge of having an altered Singapore passport at the airport a few weeks before the assault was considered in sentencing.

The court heard that Yap was with his mother in her flat at about 11pm on Oct 16, 2018. He asked her for the PIN to her POSB bank account as he wanted to withdraw money for his own use.

His mother refused to tell him the number and he retaliated by assaulting her with her walking stick. He also kicked her, stamped on her body and pulled her hair, before threatening to cut off all her fingers with a knife.

His mother eventually relented and told him her PIN. She was badly injured and in great pain and could not call the police for help, instead lying down in her room to rest.

Her son left the flat the next morning with his mother's ATM card and withdrew S$2,000 from her bank account. Court documents did not state what he used it on.

Hours later, his mother got out of her bed and saw that her son had left. She sought help from her neighbours and they called the police after seeing the injuries on her face.

The victim was taken to hospital with multiple fractured ribs and bruises over her face, arms and chest walls. She was warded for 36 days and given more hospitalisation leave.

After the incident, she became scared of leaving the house on her own and was afraid that she would get beaten up if she did, suffering recurrent thoughts of the assault.

While his mother was in hospital, Yap returned the card to her wallet. He was arrested in late October 2018 and released on personal bond, but failed to return to the police station at the stipulated date and time. A police gazette was issued for his arrest, and he was nabbed in August 2019 and remanded.

For robbery with voluntary hurt caused, he could have been jailed between five and 20 years and given at least 12 strokes of the cane.