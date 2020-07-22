Man jailed for causing hurt, offering S$12 bribe to Certis CISCO officers

SINGAPORE: A man was sentenced on Wednesday (Jul 22) to two months and two weeks' jail for injuring an enforcement officer and offering a bribe after he was caught smoking at a void deck.



Liu Huibin was spotted smoking at the void deck of a block in Sumang Link on Jan 27 by two Certis CISCO auxiliary police officers, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) and police said in a joint news release.



Both officers had approached the 44-year-old Chinese national intending to issue him a notice to attend court as Liu had committed an offence of smoking in a prohibited area.



Aruna Magathevan is an authorised auxiliary police officer of the National Environment Agency (NEA) while Mohammed Latiff Mohd Ali is an enforcement officer attached to the NEA.



After understanding the offence he committed, Liu tried to walk away from the scene but was stopped by the two officers.



When he refused to produce his particulars, the officers called for the police and asked Liu to wait for the authorities to arrive.



While waiting, Liu attempted to leave the scene and grabbed the wrist of one of the Certis CISCO officers. He then pushed her shoulder which resulted in the officer suffering a bruise on her left wrist.



Liu subsequently took out one S$10 note and one S$2 note and offered the money to both officers as an inducement for them to not take any enforcement action against him. Both officers rejected his offer.



Ang Mo Ko Police Division officers responded to the incident and established Liu’s identity. He was then charged in court on Jul 9.



Liu was found guilty for voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty and corruptly offering gratification to enforcement officers.



The CPIB commended both officers for their acts of integrity.



“The police and CPIB adopt a strict zero-tolerance approach towards corruption and the assault of any public officers performing their duty. These are serious offences,” said the news release.



Those found guilty of causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty faces up to seven years’ jail and a fine or caning.



Those found guilty of a corruption offence face up to five years’ jail, a fine of up to S$100,000, or both.