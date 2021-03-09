Man jailed 33 years for raping, sexually abusing all 3 of his daughters

SINGAPORE: A diagnosed paedophile was sentenced to 33 years' jail on Tuesday (Mar 9) for raping or sexually abusing all three of his daughters over 14 years, preying on them when they each turned 11 or 12.

The 55-year-old man, who cannot be named due to gag orders protecting the identities of his daughters, pleaded guilty to four charges of rape, aggravated rape and attempting to procure an indecent act with his youngest daughter.

Another eight charges were taken into consideration.

The court heard that the man, a cleaner, married his wife in 1993. The couple had three daughters – now 13, 22 and 26 – and a 17-year-old son.

He began sexually assaulting his eldest daughter when she was 11, in 2005, after watching pornography and "developing urges", prosecutors said.

He forced his eldest daughter into the acts while she was doing her homework, even though he knew it was wrong and she was unwilling.

The girl began crying but he did not heed her cries. He continued to rape her multiple times before stopping between 2010 and 2011 when she turned 16 or 17.

He then began preying on his second daughter, who was 12. He raped her and sexually assaulted her for nine years, sometimes a few times a week, until 2019.

In his last rape offence against his second daughter a week before his arrest, he assaulted her in the kitchen while his wife was sleeping in the living room.

In October 2019, the man targeted his youngest daughter, who was 12. She knew what he wanted to do, as she had seen him sexually assaulting her sister twice before and had forced her to touch him a year ago.

The girl began shaking her head and crying, which made her father angry and frustrated, but he did not pursue it further.

The next day, she confided in her friends about what happened as she did not want her father to continue these acts against her.

On their advice, she told her teacher what happened, and her teacher took her to a police station to lodge a report.

The ensuing investigations brought to light the offences the man committed against his three daughters.

IMH REPORTS ON ALL THOSE INVOLVED

The man was remanded for psychiatric observation and evaluation. He was diagnosed by IMH to have paedophilic disorder in view of his repeated sexual acts against his daughters. He also has a high risk of sexual reoffending, but he was found fit to plead and not of unsound mind.

The eldest daughter did not tell anyone about the assault she suffered, as her father warned her against it and she was very scared of him. Her younger sister was similarly scared of the man as he was fierce to her.

Reports from the Institute of Mental Health later found that the eldest daughter suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as a result and harboured suicidal thoughts during the time of the assault.

The second daughter reported depressive symptoms, feeling hopeless and having thoughts that life was not worth living. She was diagnosed with major depressive disorder and PTSD and will need treatment with possible psychological therapy in future.

Prosecutors called for at least 35 years and four months' jail, calling the case an "egregious and long-drawn" one with a "sordid series of acts".

They said the man abused his position and severely violated the trust placed in him, and raped vulnerable victims, exposing his daughters to the risk of pregnancies and sexually transmitted diseases.

"The abuse perpetrated by the accused in this case can only be described as horrific," said Deputy Public Prosecutors Mohamed Faizal and Norine Tan.

"Three different daughters were sexually abused for over a decade, with two of the daughters raped repeatedly and one of them being sexually groomed in order to arrive at that outcome.

"Two of the daughters understandably now suffer marked and permanent psychological scars from such actions. It would be fair to say that this case represents one of the worst of its kind when it relates to sexual offending."

