Man jailed 4 months for vandalising police cameras at HDB block

SINGAPORE: A 52-year-old man was sentenced to four months’ jail on Friday (Jan 19) for vandalising police cameras, causing damage worth S$980, because he was in a “bad mood”.

Lim Sin Ann pleaded guilty to two counts of vandalism on Friday. Another two charges, including one for stealing a PAssion card, were taken into consideration during sentencing.

Lim admitted that while in a bad mood in the early hours of Nov 6, 2017, he decided to burn three police cameras, also known as POLCAMs, at Block 212 Boon Lay Place.

To reach the cameras, Lim stood on a stool he had retrieved from his flat. He then set some newspapers alight and held it up to the camera. Lim did this to three POLCAMs, using an umbrella to shield himself from the cameras each time.

As a result of the vandalism, the lenses of the POLCAMs were blackened, and subsequent recording was “significantly blurred”, Deputy Public Prosecutor Kayal Pillay said.

Each POLCAM cost the Singapore Police Force S$327 to repair, she said, noting Lim did not make restitution.

Lim was sentenced to three months’ jail for his actions, and an additional month in lieu of caning.

The punishment for vandalism is a fine of up to S$2,000 or to up to three years’ jail and caning.

As Lim is above 50, he cannot be caned.