Man jailed 6 weeks for illegally importing cats into Singapore

SINGAPORE: A 48-year-old man was sentenced to six weeks' jail on Wednesday (Jul 25) for illegally importing two cats into Singapore.

Mohamed Yazid Ahmad was caught at Woodlands checkpoint last November, said the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) in a joint news release.

Two cats - a Bengal Cross and a British Shorthair - were found beneath the driver and front passenger seats of a Singapore-registered car. The live animals were sedated and covered with dark-coloured shirts.

Yazid did not have an import licence issued by AVA for the import of cats.

"Animals that are smuggled into Singapore are of unknown health status and may introduce exotic diseases into the country," said the authorities.



Those found guilty of importing animals and birds without a licence can be fined up to S$10,000, jailed up to 12 months or both.

