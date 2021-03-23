Man jailed and fined for posing as then-girlfriend to cheat another man of cash for sexting services

SINGAPORE: A 24-year-old man who used an erotic photo of his then-girlfriend to set up a Twitter profile and cheated a man of money for sexting services was jailed six months and four weeks, and fined S$2,000 on Tuesday (Mar 23).

The man cannot be named as it would identify his ex-girlfriend, who is also a victim as he used a picture of her breasts for the catfishing account.

He pleaded guilty in January to five charges including cheating, distributing an intimate image online and taking prohibited photos of the police station when he was there for investigations. Another five charges were considered in sentencing.

The offender used his then-girlfriend's photo for a Twitter account in March last year, using the name "Regina".

He attached a description that said: "The temptress that fulfils and satisfy you of all your temptations, fantasy, and everything you have ever wanted for your sexual hunger!"

The photo he used was an intimate one of his girlfriend, which she had sent to him during their relationship, for his viewing only.

A 29-year-old victim was browsing Twitter on Apr 4 last year when he saw the profile. He messaged "Regina" and complimented her, and the accused offered 48 hours of sexting services in exchange for S$200.

The victim declined at first but was eventually persuaded by the accused. He transferred S$200, and the offender began to share Regina's sad life story, luring him into making more and more payments.

The victim fell for Regina over time, and transferred money 14 times to the accused - totalling S$9,860 between Apr 4 and May 17 last year.

He finally lodged a police report after "Regina" claimed she wanted to commit suicide when the victim refused to transfer more money.

The accused's girlfriend was distressed, shocked and angry when she realised that some of her intimate images were disseminated online.

When the accused went to Bedok Police Division Headquarters on May 21 for investigations, he took five photos at the station despite clear signs indicating that unauthorised photography was not permitted. The photos were later discovered during a forensic examination of his phone and are the subject of another charge.

For cheating, he could have been jailed for up to 10 years and fined. For distributing an intimate photo, he could have been jailed for up to five years, fined, caned, or given any combination of these penalties.

For prohibited photography of a protected place, he could have been jailed up to two years, fined up to S$20,000, or both.