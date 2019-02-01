Man jailed, fined S$34 million in record contraband cigarette case

SINGAPORE: A middleman involved in the largest case of smuggling contraband cigarettes in Singapore has been sentenced to four years behind bars and fined S$34 million on Friday (Feb 1).

If Ng Ghim Hong cannot pay the fine, he will be jailed for another two years and four months, the court ordered.



Advertisement

Ng, a 33-year-old Singaporean, was part of a syndicate involving criminals from Singapore and Malaysia. He worked with 28-year-old Malaysian Mohd Nor Alif Ramlan, who has been sentenced to three years’ jail for his part in the syndicate.



Ng and Alif were recruited by another Malaysian known only as Ah Yang, who in 2014 tasked the men with unloading gunny bags containing contraband cigarettes into a warehouse in Sungei Kadut.



In 2016, Ah Yang arranged for another job for the pair, asking them to unload illegal cigarettes at a warehouse in Tuas.



Advertisement

Advertisement

But when the two men set out for the job on Feb 22, 2017, officers from Singapore Customs had already been tipped off and were trailing a container containing the goods.

The officers followed the prime mover and container trailer from PSA Tanjong Pagar to 9 Tuas South Avenue 10, where they watched Alif and his accomplices transfer pallets into a building.



They swooped in and nabbed the men, who admitted that they were unloading contraband cigarettes. Ng, who was acting as a lookout, was arrested after being found in a black car nearby.

In total, 14,489 cartons of cigarettes were found, and the amount of evaded duty came up to about S$1.1 million.



Deputy Public Prosecutors Thiam Jia Min and Tan Weiming asked for a jail sentence of four years and two months for Ng, along with the mandatory fine of S$33.7 million.

They pointed out that the 2,710kg of contraband cigarettes seized was the largest amount that the sentencing courts have dealt with.



Ng worked with others to import and circulate the contraband cigarettes in Singapore in what was a closely-coordinated operation, the prosecutors added.



The defence asked for a jail term that was five months lower than the prosecution's recommendation, highlighting Ng’s early plea of guilt. The cigarettes will be forfeited to Singapore Customs to be destroyed.