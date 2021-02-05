Man jailed for breaching COVID-19 rules has PR status revoked

SINGAPORE: A man sentenced to jail last year for breaching a stay-home notice has had his permanent residency status in Singapore revoked, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Friday (Feb 5).



Even though his doctor told him to stay home because he was ill, Chong Tet Choe left his place of residence four times to buy food and top up the credit value in his mobile phone.



He was sentenced to two weeks’ jail in August for breaching COVID-19 regulations.



“Singapore permanent residents who have been convicted of an offence will have their permanent residence (PR) status reviewed by the (ICA),” the authority said in a statement on Friday.



“In the case of Mr Chong Tet Choe, ICA has revoked his PR status on Feb 4, 2021.”



The 47-year-old had pleaded guilty last year to three charges under the Infectious Diseases Act for exposing others to the risk of infection when he could have been a COVID-19 case, reported TODAY in August.



On April 29, Chong was diagnosed with symptoms of an acute respiratory infection after he visited Summit Medical Clinic in Jurong with a cough and body aches.



He was given five days of sick leave, and issued a stay-home notice from April 29 to May 3.



During the initial stages of investigations, he lied to an officer from the Ministry of Health (MOH) that he had left home only once, when he had in fact left four times on April 30, May 2 and May 3.



He confessed to the other three incidents only after he was shown the thumbprint access records of his accommodation in a Jurong West hostel.



Those who fail to comply with stay-home notices will be liable to prosecution under the Infectious Diseases (COVID-19 – Stay Orders) Regulations 2020. The penalty may be a fine of up to S$10,000 and/or imprisonment of up to six months.



Foreigners may face “further administrative actions” by ICA and/or the Ministry of Manpower, such as revoking, or shortening the validity of permits and passes to remain/work in Singapore, ICA said.



As of Jan 25, there have been 367 stay-home notice breaches out of a total of 308,442 notices issued.

