Man jailed for cursing at doctor, making threat in police lock-up

SINGAPORE: A man made a ruckus at a hospital, cursing at the doctor and refusing to leave, before making a threat while in police lock-up months later.

For his behaviour, 60-year-old Sanjay Amreetpal Singh Mohd was sentenced to four months' jail on Monday (Apr 13).

He pleaded guilty to two charges under the Protection from Harassment Act, with another two charges taken into consideration.

The court heard that Singh was admitted to a ward in Ng Teng Fong General Hospital on Nov 20 for pain in his left knee.

He told doctors that he had fallen off a bicycle days before, but refused to give any more information about his fall, said court documents.

The next day, arrangements were made for him to be discharged as there was no need for him to be warded any longer.

He was cleared by both the hospital's in-house physiotherapist and medical social worker and was ready to be discharged by noon on Nov 21 last year.

However, he refused to leave when nurses approached him. A doctor visited him at 4pm and told him that he had to leave the hospital, but Singh grew agitated.

He shouted at the doctor and cursed at him, before making an obscene gesture. Singh left the hospital only after police arrived.

Months later in February this year, Singh was hauled up to the Woodlands Police Division Regional Lock-Up as the police investigated a case of molestation.

A police officer took Singh's statement for the alleged offence on Feb 7, 2020.

When asked if he had anything else to say to the victim, Singh said: "If I being charge(d) and after I come out, I will look for her and spit at her and scold her vulgarity towards her."

Before these incidents, Singh had been convicted of similar charges under the Protection from Harassment Act in August 2019.

As a repeat offender, he could have been jailed up to two years, fined up to S$10,000, or both for his actions towards the doctor. He could have been jailed for up to a year, fined a maximum S$10,000, or both for making the threat to the alleged molestation victim.