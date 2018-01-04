Man jailed for falsely accusing sister of incest

SINGAPORE: A man was sentenced to two weeks in jail on Thursday (Jan 4) for making false police reports, including one alleging that his older sister had had sex with him when he was 16 years old.

The man, 26, also lied to police that his sister had threatened him and his fiancée with a knife.

Three other similar charges were considered for sentencing.

The man cannot be named due to a gag order to protect his sister. Court documents show his sister to be 28 years old.

According to court documents, at about 4am on Mar 31, 2016, the man - accompanied by his fiancée - lodged a police report alleging that his elder sister had threatened him and his fiancée with a knife the previous day.

The man alleged that his sister took the knife from the kitchen and said to him and his fiancée: "I want both of you to leave. I don't want you to come back. I do not know what I will do. I will kill you and I will stab you." He told the police that he and his fiancée then left the place out of fear for their safety.

His sister, a nurse at Tan Tock Seng Hospital, was unhappy that his fiancée had gone to the house to collect her belongings, he claimed.

However, investigations showed the fiancée did not visit the home on Mar 30 nor were there any threats made by the sister at all. The man later admitted that he had lodged the phony report because his sister objected to his relationship with his fiancée. He also admitted that he planned with his fiancée to implicate his sister.

According to court documents, the fiancée had previously been asked by the man's parents to stop living in the house.

The second fake police report came about four hours after the first was made. The man's fiancée called 999 and said an ex-girlfriend was causing problems at the man's home.

When the police came to investigate, the man told an officer that his older sister had had sex with him in her bedroom when he was 16 years old.

The prosecution said police then began investigating the sister for incest - an offence under Section 376G of the Penal Code - and interviewed her four times. The man only admitted it was a false report six months after he made it, in October 2016.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Claire Poh said the defendant gave false information against the victim so the police would investigate the allegations, thereby "inconveniencing the victim".

The man's lawyer Michael Chang said an Institute of Mental Health (IMH) report show that the man had a mild intellectual disability and was easily influenced by people.

Judge Eddy Tham said the allegation was "serious" and "would cause great embarrassment to the victim", but considered the IMH report in the sentencing.

For giving false information to a police officer, the man could have been jailed for up to one year and/or fined up to S$5,000 on each count.

The case for the man's fiancée, who is a co-accused, is pending.