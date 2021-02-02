Man jailed for fracturing girlfriend's nose after she refused to marry him

SINGAPORE: After dating for about a year, a man asked his girlfriend to marry him, but she refused and they began arguing heatedly.

In the altercation, the man punched the woman forcefully in the nose, breaking it.

Muhammad Sufi Salim, 28, was given eight months' jail on Tuesday (Feb 2) after pleading guilty to one charge of voluntarily causing grievous hurt, with another charge of hitting her body taken into consideration.

The court heard that Sufi, a warehouse assistant at the time of the offence, began dating the 25-year-old victim in early 2018. Throughout his relationship with the waitress, Sufi quarrelled often with her and was aggressive and violent towards her on some occasions.

On Feb 13, 2019, he hit the victim multiple times on her body, and the police were alerted to the case.

While investigations were ongoing, Sufi met the victim at Labrador Park on Apr 30, 2019. They began arguing over marriage plans, with Sufi repeatedly asking the woman to marry him.

She refused, and the argument grew heated, with both sides shouting at each other. When the victim walked away, Sufi grabbed her from behind, causing them both to fall to the ground.

When they sat up, the victim tried to calm Sufi down, but he punched her forcefully on her nose. The victim's nose began bleeding and she ran away from Sufi to seek help.

She got into a passer-by's car and asked him to help her call the police. He did so, saying that "this woman boyfriend whack her and her face is bleeding".

Paramedics later took the victim to the hospital while Sufi was arrested. Medical reports showed that the victim had fractured her nasal bone.

The prosecutor asked for at least nine months' jail, pointing out that the offences were committed in the context of a relationship and that the punch was the second time Sufi had hurt his girlfriend.

Sufi also has previous convictions for offences involving force or violence, such as attempted robbery and snatch theft.

For voluntarily causing grievous hurt, he could have been jailed for up to 10 years, fined, or caned.