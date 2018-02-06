Man jailed for insulting modesty of hundreds of women, sharing obscene videos online

SINGAPORE: A 27-year-old customer service officer was sentenced to three years’ jail on Tuesday (Feb 6) for insulting the modesty of at least 250 women and girls, and for the possession of 57 obscene films with intent to distribute them online.

Kenneth Ong Yi Jie pleaded guilty to 41 of 258 charges on Tuesday, most for insulting the modesty of unsuspecting victims. He had installed hidden cameras in the washrooms of various places including universities, churches, cafes and changing rooms.

He even installed one in his own washroom before inviting several female friends to his home.

“The cameras are either hidden from sight, or take the form of innocuous items like wall hooks,” Deputy Public Prosecutors Tang Shangjun and Li Yihong said.

Ong, who was caught after three years, regularly shared these films – which clearly showed each victim’s face and private parts – online, on a forum called Sammyboy.

“Such a systematic and large-scale violation of the privacy of women and girls in public toilets and changing rooms causes considerable public concern,” the prosecutor said.

Calling Ong’s case the worst of its kind, the prosecutor urged the court to put Ong behind bars for at least 39 months. “There has never been another case involving such large-scale filming of victims via the use of hidden cameras," he said.

Ong posted so much material online that other users asked him to teach them how he did it. On at least one occasion, Ong met up with a forum user, 25-year-old Clarence Tang Jia Ming at Holland Village, where he showed Tang how to install a hidden camera inside the toilet cubicle at Starbucks. He even gave Tang a camera to get him started, the court heard.

Ong was “skilled in camera placement” and taught Tang “the best viewing angles,” said the prosecutor. Ong also chose places frequented by schoolgirls and women aged 18 to 25. These locations included Nanyang Polytechnic, SIM University, the Church of Singapore, several McDonald's outlets and cafes at Lorong Kilat in Bukit Timah.



Another user, 28-year-old Shaun Lee, gave Ong money to buy more cameras so he could take more videos and share them with him. Lee has been charged and is expected to plead guilty on Feb 22.

Ong’s home was raided on Nov 30, 2016, after he was identified based on information from another user caught before him. Two men caught in connection with Ong’s case have been jailed: Joel Chew Wei Chen was jailed for six months, while Ali V P Mohamed, who started a voyeuristic video-sharing group that grew to 200 members, was jailed for two years.

As for Tang, he has been charged with 70 counts of insulting the modesty of a woman, and has yet to be dealt with.

Ong’s lawyer said his client, who has seen an addiction specialist, “suffers from a certain tendency”. He also alluded to a history of “issues”, although he refused to say what they were because members of the media were present in court.

However, the prosecutor argued that Ong’s diagnosis of voyeuristic disorder is not a mitigating factor in the case.

“The prospect of these explicit films of their faces and genitalia being viewed across the web, with no reasonable expectation that they can ever be removed completely from circulation, is a source of unending distress, humiliation and trauma for the victims,” the prosecutor said.

For insulting the modesty of a woman, Ong could have been jailed for up to one year per charge and fined.