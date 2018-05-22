Man jailed for leading police on 'action movie car chase' in Geylang

Chua Lim Teck had driven against the flow of traffic, hit three vehicles and also drove through a gantry, causing it to rip off.

SINGAPORE: A 57-year-old man was sentenced to jail on Tuesday (May 22) for leading the police on a car chase through the streets of Geylang in 2017.

In the course of the chase on a Sunday morning, Chua Lim Teck had driven against the flow of traffic four times, hit three vehicles and drove through a closed gantry, before finally coming to a stop.

Chua was sentenced to nine-and-a-half months' jail for committing three traffic offences, including one count of dangerous driving and driving without a valid licence, as well as one Customs-related offence. He was also barred from driving for three years.

The court heard that Chua was pulled over by the police at Lorong 14 Geylang Road for a routine check at around 10.40am on Jul 16, 2017. He was accompanied by his wife in the vehicle, a red van, as seen in video footage played in court.

When Chua could not produce his particulars, the police officer instructed Chua’s wife to alight, and for Chua to move his vehicle to the side of the road for further checks. But instead of doing so, he continued to move forward and eventually sped off towards Guillemard Road.

This sparked a “protracted pursuit” lasting about four minutes, said prosecutors, during which Chua drove through the small side streets in the Geylang area without regard for traffic rules.

In his haste to get away, Chua collided with a taxi and two parked cars, but did not stop. He dashed through two stop signs and drove against the flow of traffic four times, before driving through a gantry at Guillemard Road, causing it to rip off.

He also drove through a pedestrian crossing while someone was walking on it.



Chua finally stopped his vehicle at a gantry at the entrance of Cassia Crescent. But even then, he attempted to escape on foot and “necessary force” had to be used to subdue and arrest him.

He also claimed that he could not remember his NRIC number.

A total of 180 cartons of contraband cigarettes were later found in his vehicle. It was also found that Chua did not possess a valid Class 3 driving licence.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Chong Yong noted that the chase occurred in a built-up area in the middle of a Sunday morning. “The potential harm for other road users was high, and there were plenty of families walking around,” he said.

In sentencing, District Judge Mathew Joseph described the account of the incident as reading “like an action movie car chase that was fast and furious”.

“This is quite astonishing for any motorist,” he said, adding that Chua had shown a “bold and blatant disregard” for the safety of other road users.

