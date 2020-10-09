Man jailed for molesting colleague while working late in office

SINGAPORE: After going out platonically with his colleague for a few months, a man approached the woman one night when she was working late and molested her, despite her rebuffs.

The 36-year-old man, who cannot be named due to a gag order protecting the victim's identity, was jailed for nine months on Friday (Oct 9). He pleaded guilty to one charge of outraging the victim's modesty, with a second charge taken into consideration for sentencing.

The court heard that the man had known the victim for about three years since he joined the company.

"About three to four months prior to the ... offences, the accused and victim met outside work on a social basis, however, there was no romantic relationship between them," said Deputy Public Prosecutor Ivan Khoo.

On Oct 10 last year, the victim was working late in her office when the offender entered and sat on a chair next to her.

As the victim worked on her computer, the man placed his arm over her shoulder and placed his hand on her thigh. The victim nudged him away but he molested her again. He then attempted to kiss her but was rebuffed.

The victim sent a message to another colleague, asking the person to come over, and the offender noticed this.

He kissed the victim's cheek and left, briefly speaking with the other colleague who had just entered the office.

The victim later told this colleague what happened and was encouraged to inform her boss about it. She did so and lodged a police report.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ivan Khoo asked for 10 months' jail, saying that he had considered the statement given by the victim for the offender, as well as the fact that she has forgiven him.

However, he stressed that the prosecution was "not just for or about the victim", and that the court must show that such conduct is not condoned.

The man's lawyer said that the victim says she "looks forward to working together with him again".

For using criminal force to outrage the victim's modesty, the man could have been jailed for up to two years, fined, caned, or given any combination of these punishments.