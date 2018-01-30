Man jailed for pretending to be police officer

SINGAPORE: A man was sentenced to two weeks' jail on Tuesday (Jan 30) for pretending to be a police officer after he saw two men littering.

Rahman Marop, 53, was a former AETOS officer but had resigned three years before the incident on Aug 15, 2017.

Using his expired AETOS warrant card to pass himself off as a police officer, Rahman demanded to see the identity card of Mr Suan Cui Fu, who Rahman had seen throwing his cigarette butt on the ground outside Marsiling MRT station.

The 22-year-old Mr Suan handed over his NRIC to Rahman, who took a photo of the card. Rahman then asked Mr Suan to pay a S$300 fine for littering.

When Mr Suan said he did not have the money to make payment immediately, Rahman told him that his details would be passed to the Ministry of Environment and left.

Mr Suan became suspicious and filed a police report.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A second charge of Rahman pretending to be a police officer to another man he had also seen littering was taken into consideration during sentencing.

In his mitigation plea, Rahman’s lawyer Ranadhir Gupta argued that his client, who was with AETOS for five years, was “immediately overcome with his strong sense of duty in keeping Singapore safe”, when he saw the two men littering.

Mr Ranadhir also said that Rahman was blind in the left eye and that his skull was affected after an accident in June 2016.

But Deputy Public Prosecutor Senthilkumaran Sabapathy countered that he was “not aware of any serious condition of the accused and that in any event that could have contributed to the offences”.

Rahman failed to produce a medical report in court, and a medical discharge summary was used to support his claims.

For pretending to be a public servant, Rahman could have been jailed for up to two years and/or fined.