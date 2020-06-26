Man jailed for raping and sexually assaulting underage daughter for six years

SINGAPORE: A man who found his daughter attractive after his wife died eventually raped her when she was 13, and continued to sexually assault her for years until another daughter witnessed one such assault.

For his actions, which went on for six years, the 63-year-old man was sentenced on Friday (Jun 26) to 28 years' jail.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated statutory rape. Another 62 charges taken into consideration include multiple counts of aggravated sexual assault by penetration, sexual penetration of a minor and incest.

All parties cannot be named due to gag orders protecting the identity of the victim.

The court heard that the offender had three daughters and a son with his wife, who died in 2010.

The victim was the man's second daughter and third child, and he began treating her as his favourite child after his wife died.

He consistently told her that she resembled her mother and eventually became attracted to her, said Deputy Public Prosecutors Sheldon Lim and Lee Zu Zhao.

In early 2012, the man found out that the victim was in a relationship with a schoolmate and strongly disapproved of it.

FATHER MADE VICTIM STAY UP LATE FOR PEP TALKS

He began asking her to stay up late for pep talks after her sisters had gone to bed.

During these talks, the man threatened to send the girl to a centre for women and girls. He also threatened to forbid her from going to school unless she obeyed him, stopped getting involved with boys and focused on her studies.

However, he began hugging and kissing the girl during one such late-night pep talk.

Over the course of the next year, the man's acts against his biological daughter escalated to other forms of molestation and sexual assault.

"These acts of assault would occur almost on a nightly basis, with the exception of the fasting months, when the victim’s brother was home, and when the victim was having her menses," said the prosecution.

The man's son was hardly home at night as he was working night shifts, and subsequently went for national service, staying in camp on most nights.

Sometime between June and July in 2013, the man raped the victim when her sisters had gone to bed and when her brother was not home.

He continued to sexually assault her two more times in those months, and the girl felt she had no choice but to give in, as she had agreed to listen to him so that he would not send her away.

Her father also told her not to tell anyone, saying he would be sent to jail if other people found out, and that their family would be "torn apart".



VICTIM'S SISTER WALKS IN ON THEM

This went on undiscovered for about five years until one night in March 2018.

While preparing to go to bed, the victim's older sister suddenly had a headache and decided to get painkillers from the kitchen.

She saw the victim lying on the living room sofa with their father on top of the victim.

When she realised what was happening, she confronted both of them. The victim claimed that they had been watching television, while the accused said he had been looking for his lighter.

The next morning, the victim's sister questioned her until the victim revealed what their father had been doing to her.

The victim lodged a police report that evening and her father was arrested soon after.

CASE STRIKES AT CONSCIENCE OF CIVILISED SOCIETY: PROSECUTION

The prosecutors asked for at least 29 years' jail, saying that the case "strikes at the very conscience of any civilised society".

"To satiate his perverse carnal instincts, the accused utterly and thoroughly abused the victim’s trust in him," they said. "The accused’s deviant conduct was nothing short of abhorrent."

The victim was only 12 when her father began performing sexual acts on her, with his conduct escalating to rape within a year.

"This sexual abuse continued unceasingly for six years at an almost clockwork frequency," said the prosecution. "The fact that it was her own father who committed these acts would indubitably leave a painful and indelible mark on the victim."

The man's actions were "conscious, considered and deliberate", when the child was vulnerable and under his authority and influence.

"This was especially so since the passing of the victim's mother left the accused as her sole parent," said the prosecutors.

HE HAS REFLECTED ON HIS CONDUCT: DEFENCE

Defence lawyer Henry Lim, who took on the case under the Criminal Legal Aid Scheme, asked instead for 25 years' jail.

He said the accused was not educated and was last a cleaner with a history of alcohol consumption.

"The accused instructs that whilst in remand, he has reflected on his conduct. He has no excuse for his odious and repulsive behaviour," said Mr Lim.

"The victim was his favourite child, he gradually became attracted to her as she looked and behaved very much like his late wife."

He said the man admits that he should "never have behaved in the manner that he did and led his daughter into this path of utter shame and dishonour".

The penalty for aggravated rape is a jail term between eight and 20 years and at least 12 strokes of the cane.

The man cannot be caned as he is above 50.