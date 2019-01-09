Man jailed for performing obscene act while squatting naked on his doorstep

SINGAPORE: A 52-year-old man who performed an obscene act while squatting naked on his doorstep in full view of his neighbour was sentenced to a week's jail on Wednesday (Jan 9).

The part-time banquet server, who cannot be named as it would identify the victim, pleaded guilty to one charge of appearing nude in a private place exposed to public view.

The court heard that he was squatting naked at the doorstep of his flat in northern Singapore at about 5.30pm on Oct 17, 2017 when his neighbour returned home.

He performed an obscene act which the victim could see clearly, Deputy Public Prosecutor Teo Lu Jia said.

When the woman saw what he was doing, she looked away and heard him giggling softly.

She later saw droplets of an "unknown white liquid" outside her gate, and reported the incident to the police the next day.

The man could have been jailed for up to three months, fined a maximum of S$2,000, or both.