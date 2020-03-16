Man jailed for offering bribe to officer after being caught smoking under sheltered walkway

SINGAPORE: A 61-year-old man was sentenced to four weeks in jail on Monday (Mar 16) after attempting to bribe an enforcement officer who caught him smoking under a covered walkway.



Wong Sin Wah was spotted smoking under a sheltered walkway on Jun 20 last year by two enforcement officers on a routine patrol in Yishun, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said in a news release.



Mr Gobinath Munusamy, an enforcement officer from the National Environment Agency (NEA), informed Wong of his offence and asked for Wong's NRIC. Wong complied and began asking Mr Munusamy for leniency.



As Mr Munusamy was entering Wong's details into a device to generate a Notice to Attend Court (NTAC) slip, Wong offered him four S$50 notes. Mr Munusamy rejected the bribe and the matter was reported to the CPIB.



Wong was charged on Aug 28 last year with one count of corruptly offering gratification to Mr Munusamy.



“The CPIB would like to commend NEA Officer Gobinath Munusamy for rejecting the bribe,” the authority said.



"Singapore adopts a zero-tolerance approach towards corruption. It is a serious offence to bribe or attempt to bribe public officers."

Any person who is convicted of a corruption offence can be fined up to S$100,000 or sentenced to imprisonment of up to 5 years or both.