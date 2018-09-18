Man jailed over forged MOM, ICA passes

SINGAPORE: A 36-year-old man has been sentenced to 10 weeks' jail over forged work passes, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Tuesday (Sep 18).

Chinese national Wang Guoxing, 36, who was sentenced on Sep 10, had provided forged Ministry of Manpower (MOM) Special Passes to immigration offenders: Chinese nationals Guo Cuilin, 28, and Ding Zuping, 36. He had also possessed two forged ICA Special Passes, ICA said.



ICA discovered Wang's offences when Guo and Ding were arrested. An officer noticed similarities in their forged passes, ICA said, and there was no record of the passes being issued to them.



Wang, who was arrested on May 10, received the forged MOM passes from an unknown Chinese national via the WeChat messaging app, ICA said. He had printed them at an Internet cafe in Geylang before delivering them to Guo and Ding, who had overstayed in Singapore, ICA said. He was paid RMB2,500 (S$500) for each transaction.



The two forged ICA passes were later recovered from Wang's place of residence, ICA said.



"Wang had intended to provide the forged ICA SP to his friend, Liu Fang, 30, a Chinese national, who had overstayed in Singapore," ICA said. "All three female Chinese nationals in this case had been dealt with by the Court."



Anyone found guilty of using or possessing forged passes or documents may be fined up to S$4,000, jailed for up to 12 months or both.