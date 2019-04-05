Man jailed for punching cook who tried to film dispute at prata shop

SINGAPORE: A 25-year-old man was jailed for two weeks on Friday (Apr 5) for punching a cook in the face after he tried to film a dispute at a roti prata shop.

Along with a friend, Satish Rao Ganason went to the Mr Prata stall at Block 476, Tampines Street 44, on Aug 22, 2017, to join his brother and his brother's friend Kamalanathan Partivan Naidu.

Satish's brother Kishen Ganason and Kamalanathan arrived at the stall at about 2.20am after attending a birthday party, where they had consumed alcohol.

The two men were behaving in a rowdy manner, the court heard, and began arguing with the employees at Mr Prata.

After the outlet manager said he wanted to call the police, all four men left. The group, now without Kishen, returned to the stall at around 5.50am.

Satish and his two accomplices behaved rowdily and the outlet manager called the police, who arrived soon after. Satish and Kamalanathan continued shouting at the Mr Prata employees, even after officers warned them against it.

At about 6.30am, an off-duty Mr Prata cook arrived at the stall, where he ordered breakfast and sat down. Noticing the ruckus, he took out his phone to film the incident. At this point, Satish punched him on his left cheek, causing the cook to hit his head against the table.

The cook was given three days' medical leave with tenderness over his scalp.

More police officers arrived at the scene and separated the men. Satish continued to behave rowdily and was arrested, said Deputy Public Prosecutor David Koh. He cursed at an officer, using swear words in English and Hokkien.

Satish on Friday pleaded guilty to one charge of voluntarily causing hurt and another of using abusive words on a police officer.

Three other charges, including disorderly behaviour, telling the cook he would kill him and using abusive words, were taken into consideration.

Satish's defence lawyer A. Revi Shankar told the court that his client was very remorseful and that "the whole thing started because of his brother". He added that Satish was still young and that the injury was "not very serious".

Satish was sentenced to two weeks’ jail. The prosecution had asked for a week’s jail and a $3,000 fine, but the defence asked instead for two weeks’ jail as his client could not pay the fine.

