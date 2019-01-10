Man gets jail for smearing his faeces on woman who spurned him

SINGAPORE: Unhappy that his colleague had rejected his advances, a forklift driver collected his faeces in a plastic bag and rubbed the excrement onto the woman's face.

For that, 28-year-old Mohamad Razli Abdul Razak was sentenced to a week's jail on Thursday (Jan 10). Razli, who was unrepresented, pleaded guilty to one charge of using criminal force.

He had met the victim, 49-year-old Norlinah Yunos, in May 2017. Ms Norlinah packed items for Razli's company, and also worked part-time as a cleaner for a town council, the court heard.

Razli became interested in Ms Norlinah, who was almost 20 years his senior, and began pursuing her. She rejected him, but Razli refused to accept this.

They began quarrelling. During one spat on Jun 1, 2017, Razli told her that he would "show his true colours and reveal his evil side" the next day, Deputy Public Prosecutor Quek Jing Feng said.

True to his word, Razli defecated the next morning and placed the excrement in a plastic bag. Knowing that she would be going about her duty as a cleaner, he set out to look for her.

At about 6.40am that day, he found her cleaning a rubbish bin at Block 857, Jurong West Street 81.

He grabbed her from behind, with his right arm around her chest, and used his other hand to rub the bag containing faeces around her mouth.

In the struggle, Ms Norlinah's face and body were stained by his excrement.

She managed to break free, and Razli fled the scene.



For using criminal force, he could have been jailed for up to three months, fined up to S$1,500, or both.