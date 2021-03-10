Man jailed for taking upskirt videos of classmate in master's degree course

SINGAPORE: A man was jailed for six weeks on Wednesday (Mar 10) for taking upskirt videos of a woman in a classroom at Singapore General Hospital (SGH) while he was pursuing a master's degree in health administration.

His crimes were uncovered by a Public Transport Security Command (TransCom) officer, who saw him watching one of the upskirt videos on his phone in the train.

Royston Kesavan, 40, pleaded guilty to one charge of insulting a woman's modesty by taking seven upskirt videos of her in September 2019.

The court heard that Kesavan met his classmates for a group discussion in a room at Academia @ SGH on Sep 26, 2019. He sat across the victim, and decided to film up her skirt midway through the discussion.

He angled his phone and tried unsuccessfully a few times before capturing several clips of her underwear and groin region, spending half an hour taking the clips and reviewing them.

After being "satisfied with the final video", Kesavan stopped filming the victim. He took a train home later that night towards Pasir Ris MRT and began looking through the upskirt videos.

Special constable Sergeant Krishna Vickesh Ganesan was patrolling for TransCom when he saw Kesavan watching the upskirt video.

He approached Kesavan and asked him to step out of the train carriage. They alighted at City Hall, where Kesavan was reluctant to hand over his phone. He gave a spare phone to Sgt Krishna at first, but eventually gave him the phone he used to take the clips.

After finding seven upskirt videos in the deleted folder, Sgt Krishna got Kesavan to admit that he had taken the clips of his classmate before calling the police.

Kesavan was arrested and a search of his home and seized devices yielded no other upskirt videos.

The prosecution sought eight weeks' jail, noting Kesavan's persistence and abuse of trust as the victim's classmate.

The defence tried asking for probation, saying Kesavan, who is married, had a good track record and was remorseful.

In response, District Judge Adam Nakhoda said he needed to justify calling for probation, and said stress is not a reason the courts will accept for the commission of such an offence.

He said the persistence in this case was "quite extreme", as Kesavan had changed angles and took longer and longer videos of the victim.

For insulting a woman's modesty, he could have been jailed up to a year, fined, or both.