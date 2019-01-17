Jail for man who cheated Singtel to get iPhones using parents' identities

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man was on Wednesday (Jan 16) sentenced to four months' jail, after he used his parents' identities to sign up for mobile phone contracts with Singtel and get two iPhones, which he then sold off.

Fong Kok Meng had been charged with two counts of cheating Singtel by deceiving them into thinking that both his parents had separately signed up for mobile phone contracts.

The 32-year-old was unemployed and living with his parents - who were the complainants - at the time of the incidents in August 2015.

For the first incident, Fong initiated an online live chat with Singtel's customer service agents and expressed his intention to enter into a new mobile phone contract.

However instead of providing his own NRIC number, he gave them his father's NRIC number. He also sent a photo of his father's NRIC to the customer service agent.

By doing this, he deceived Singtel into believing that they were entering into a contract with his father.

Fong chose an iPhone 6 (16GB) on Singtel's combo 6 plan that would cost S$106.17 each month. The cost of the phone (S$988) as well as the SIM card (S$30) were included in the first bill.

Singtel subsequently delivered the phone to him a few days later.

About a week later, Fong used the same method to enter into another mobile contract with Singtel - this time using his mother's identity.

Again, Singtel delivered another iPhone 6 to him.

Fong then sold the two iPhones at a shop in Chinatown Complex for S$850 each and used the money for his personal expenses.

Meanwhile, Singtel bills for both mobile contracts began to accumulate. These eventually amounted to S$1,387.42 and S$1,354.79 respectively over about a 6-month period.

Neither Fong nor his parents paid these bills.

A few years ago, he had similarly signed four contracts with an un-named telecommunications provider without any intention to personally pay for those contracts.

He then sold off the phones.

In those cases, his parents paid off the resulting bills - amounting to about S$4,000 - but did not lodge a police report, as they believed he would not repeat his actions.

For cheating and thereby dishonestly inducing delivery of a property, Fong could have been jailed for up to 10 years and also fined.

Two other charges for cheating in relation to separate incidents in 2015 were taken into consideration for Fong's sentencing.

