Man behind Jewel Changi Airport to become chairman of National Library Board

SINGAPORE: Mr Lee Seow Hiang, the CEO of Changi Airport Group and the man responsible for driving the development of the iconic Jewel project, is set to become the chairman of the National Library Board (NLB) next year.

The Ministry of Communications and Information announced on Tuesday (Oct 15) that Mr Lee will succeed current NLB chairman Chan Heng Kee on Jan 1, 2020.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It also announced that Mr Ng Cher Pong - the founding chief executive of SkillsFuture Singapore since October 2016 - will join NLB as its new CEO on Dec 1, replacing current chief executive Elaine Ng.

Ms Yong Ying-I, Permanent Secretary of MCI, said that outgoing chairman Mr Chan played "a pivotal role" in overseeing NLB’s development over the past four years.

"He oversaw the development of next-generation libraries such as library@harbourfront and also set the foundation for the National Library and National Archives of Singapore to be custodians of Singapore-related documentary content with the National Library and National Archives masterplan. I thank Heng Kee for his leadership and invaluable contributions to the NLB,” she said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She also thanked outgoing CEO Mrs Ng for being "instrumental in leading the transformation of NLB".

"In her eight years as CEO, she led the adoption of technology in our network of libraries,

revitalised the physical spaces at our next-generation public libraries and the national archives to become welcoming community learning spaces for the public," Ms Yong said.

"She also extended and deepened NLB’s partnerships with the community, and significantly increased the digital collection and access of library materials."

Mr Lee Seow Hiang is set to become the chairman of the National Library Board (NLB) on Jan 1, 2020. (Photo: Ministry of Communications and Information)

Incoming chairman Mr Lee is currently the CEO of Changi Airport Group and is concurrently the deputy chairman of Changi Airports International, director of Jewel Changi Airport Holding and chairman of Changi Foundation Board.

He also sits on the boards of NTUC FairPrice Co-operative and SMRT.

The chief executive has previously held appointments in the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) and the Ministry of Defence, and was also the Principal Private Secretary to Minister Mentor Lee Kuan Yew between 2005 and 2008.

Mr Ng Cher Pong will join the National Library Board as its new CEO on Dec 1, 2019. (Photo: Ministry of Communications and Information)

In addition to leading SkillsFuture Singapore, incoming CEO Mr Ng is also concurrently deputy secretary (SkillsFuture) in the Ministry of Education.

He has served in various capacities across many ministries and government agencies since joining the civil service in 1996, including in the Ministry of Manpower, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Education and the Singapore Workforce Development Agency.

"Seow Hiang’s leadership in driving innovation and Cher Pong’s commitment to lifelong learning for our people will be valuable to NLB as it charts the next chapter of its transformational journey to promote readers for life, learning communities and a knowledgeable nation,” said Ms Yong.