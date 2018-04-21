89-year-old man killed by falling tree branch at North Bridge Road

SINGAPORE: An 89-year-old man was killed on Saturday (Apr 21) morning after a falling tree branch hit him near Block 7 North Bridge Road.

The police said they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at around 5.30am. A man was lying motionless and was later pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

Police investigations are ongoing.



Jalan Besar Town Council expressed its "deepest condolences" to the man's family in a Facebook post on Jalan Besar GRC's page on Saturday.

"The town council is greatly saddened by the resident’s demise," said the post. "They would like to express their deepest condolences to the family of the resident. They are in touch with the family members to provide assistance and support."

It added that the town council would not be naming the man to protect the identity of his family.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the post, the town council was alerted to the incident at about 7am and town council officers, Mayor of Central Singapore Denise Phua and Housing and Development Board staff went to the site "to render assistance".



The tree in question was last inspected by an arborist in December along with others in the estate, and the next inspection is scheduled in June, according to the post.

"The town council would like to assure residents that it has in place an active horticulture maintenance programme," the Facebook post added.

It said that under this programme, trees in the town are inspected by an arborist every six months and "major pruning is carried out where necessary". In addition, "general maintenance" is also carried out once a month.

