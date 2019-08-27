Man who left baby in critical condition at SGH arrested for drug offences, child abuse

SINGAPORE: A 28-year-old man who had left an unconscious baby in critical condition at the Singapore General Hospital (SGH) was arrested on Monday (Aug 26) for drug-related offences and child abuse, authorities said on Tuesday.



A search was launched last Saturday after the man had left the baby at the hospital and left the premises, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in a joint news release.



The man's car was intercepted by the police along Kampong Bahru Road towards Lower Delta Road, where the man fled on foot.

"Suspected drug-related paraphernalia was subsequently found in his car," said the news release.



Following a three-day joint operation and investigations by both agencies, officers identified a possible hideout in the vicinity of Woodlands Street 13, and the man was arrested on Monday.

"CNB officers also recovered 19g of Ice and several drug-related paraphernalia from the residential unit," the authorities said.

"Investigations against the 28-year-old man for drug-related offences, which include drug consumption, as well as for child abuse, are ongoing. He is also assisting with investigations into traffic-related offences."

The baby is receiving medical attention, the news release added.

