Man who left baby in critical condition at SGH arrested for drug offences, child abuse

SINGAPORE: A 28-year-old man who had left an unconscious baby in critical condition at the Singapore General Hospital (SGH) was arrested on Monday (Aug 26) for drug-related offences and child abuse, authorities said on Tuesday.



A search was launched last Saturday after the man had left the baby at the hospital, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in a joint news release.



The man's car was intercepted by the police along Kampong Bahru Road towards Lower Delta Road, where the man fled on foot.

"Suspected drug-related paraphernalia was subsequently found in his car," said the news release.



Following a three-day operation and investigations by both agencies, officers identified a possible hideout in the vicinity of Woodlands Street 13, and the man was arrested on Monday.

"CNB officers also recovered 19g of Ice and several drug-related paraphernalia from the residential unit," the authorities said.

"Investigations against the 28-year-old man for drug-related offences, which include drug consumption, as well as for child abuse, are ongoing. He is also assisting with investigations into traffic-related offences."

The baby is receiving medical attention, the news release added.

