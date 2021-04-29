Man left house during COVID-19 'circuit breaker' and defecated in man's incense burner tin, gets jail

SINGAPORE: A man left his home during last year's COVID-19 "circuit breaker" and defecated in an incense burner tin outside a man's house, cursing at the victim when he was caught in the act.

Zulkeflee Ab Razak, 47, was given seven weeks' jail and fined S$300 on Thursday (Apr 29) for one count each of mischief, leaving his house without reasonable excuse during the circuit breaker and theft.

The court heard that Zulkeflee was unemployed at the time of the offences.

Before 3pm on Apr 27, 2020, he left his house and went to Geylang, wandering there for about three hours. He then boarded a bus and went to Bukit Batok where he walked around.

He went to a block of flats and went to the tenth floor. The victim, a 27-year-old man, was in his living room when he saw Zulkeflee walk from the lift to the staircase landing.

Feeling suspicious as it was the first time he saw Zulkeflee, the victim went out of his flat to check. He saw Zulkeflee with his pants down, defecating inside the victim's incense burner tin, which was at the staircase landing, court documents said.

"The incense burner tin was of religious significance to the victim," said Deputy Public Prosecutor Sean Koh.

The victim confronted Zulkeflee, who shouted vulgarities at him and ran down the staircase after pulling his pants up.

The victim then called the police to report the incident. A few hours later, he called again to say he had seen the culprit sitting on cordoned-off benches.

Zulkeflee later said he needed to relieve himself and decided to take a lift to a random level to do so. When he saw the open incense burner tin without any cover, he decided to defecate inside it.

Separately, he also admitted to stealing a packet of cigarettes from a 7-11 store in Tampines in March last year.

The prosecutor sought the sentence that was eventually meted out, saying that Zulkeflee has previous convictions for mischief. He received jail in 2018 and 2020 for offences including punching and kicking a glass panel at Our Tampines Hub, and kicking a bicycle sign.

He also has previous convictions in 2005 to 2008 for theft.

Zulkeflee previously had his plea of guilt rejected in March, after claiming that President Halimah Yacob told him he did not need to pay for the item he took.

He also claimed this was his first offence, but the judge replied: "You come here almost every year."

Court documents did not indicate that he has any mental illness.