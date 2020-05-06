Man who met friends, hurled vulgarities at police officer and damaged police vehicle during circuit breaker charged

SINGAPORE: A 24-year-old man was charged on Wednesday (May 6) for meeting friends before causing annoyance to police officers while drunk during the “circuit breaker”.



On Apr 19, Navarro Charles Josef Guimere met a group of friends outside FOC PIM PAM, a restaurant along Orchard Road, drinking and chatting with them between 10pm and 11pm.



Advertisement

Advertisement

He did so without permission and without reasonable excuse under the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations, the charge sheet stated.



Then, after midnight on Apr 20, he allegedly became drunk, acted in a disorderly manner in front of a police officer and hurled vulgarities at another. Guimere also banged his head on the boot of a police vehicle, causing two dents and S$309 worth of damages.



Guimere plans to seek legal advice for the four charges he faces, he said as he appeared in court in person.



The pre-trial conference will be held on May 22.



Advertisement

Advertisement

For breaching COVID-19 safe distancing rules, he can be jailed for up to six months, fined a maximum S$10,000 or both.

For appearing in a public place while drunk and causing annoyance to others, he can be jailed for up to six months, fined a maximum S$1,000, or both.



For harassing a public servant, he can be jailed for up to 12 months, fined a maximum S$5,000, or both, and for causing damage to a public vehicle, he faces a fine and/or up to two years in jail.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram