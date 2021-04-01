Jail for 21-year-old man who molested two teenage boys

SINGAPORE: For molesting two teenage boys in separate incidents last year, a 21-year-old man was on Thursday (Apr 1) sentenced to 18 months in jail.



The court heard that Malaysian Clement Tan Jun Yan noticed his first victim at Yishun Bus Interchange at about 9pm on Aug 2 last year.



He boarded the same bus as the boy, who was 15 at the time, and sat next to him.



Tan alighted at the same bus stop as the victim, then followed him to his block and took the same lift as him.



The 15-year-old was about to step out of the lift when Tan blocked his way. He touched the victim's penis over his shorts, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Niranjan Ranjakunalan, adding that the offence was captured on CCTV footage.

The boy, who tried to push Tan away, asked him what he was doing and he apologised.

The victim told his parents what had happened and his mother lodged a police report the next day.



Tan was arrested on Aug 5 and was released on bail.



On Oct 23 at about 6.50am, Tan boarded the same bus as his second victim, who was on the way to school, and sat next to him.



Tan placed his hand on the 13-year-old boy’s hand. When the teenager pushed his hand away, Tan put his left arm around the victim’s shoulder instead.



Ignoring Tan’s questions, the teenager stood up to leave his seat when the accused squeezed the victim’s buttocks over his clothes.



Tan did this again as the boy was walking away.



The victim stood near the rear door of the bus and Tan followed him, eventually alighting while the boy remained on the bus.



The 13-year-old told his form teacher what happened and a police report was lodged that morning.



The prosecution noted that a medical report by a doctor from the Institute of Mental Health stated that Tan had admitted to having sexual interest towards young males of secondary school-going age, and had viewed pornographic material involving young males above the age of 13.



The report noted that Tan did not have a mental illness, but he did have a sexual interest in pubescent children in their early adolescence, otherwise known as hebephilia.



It also stated that Tan was not of unsound mind during the time of the offences and was fit to plead in court, the prosecution noted.



Tan told the court that he was unable to control his sexual desires due to "stress" at work.



Two similar charges linked to other victims, also teenagers, were considered during Tan's sentencing.

