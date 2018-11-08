Man arrested after climbing onto MRT tracks near Tanah Merah station

SINGAPORE: A 30-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly climbed over the platform screen doors at Tanah Merah MRT station and got onto the tracks on Thursday (Nov 8).

"At about 11.40am today, our station staff spotted a man jumping over the platform screen doors at Tanah Merah MRT station," said SMRT Vice President for Corporate Communications Margaret Teo.

"The emergency stop plunger was immediately activated to stop train movement and traction power was turned off," said Ms Teo.

SMRT staff members persuaded the man to return to the platform, where he was subsequently handed over to the police.

Train services progressively resumed just before 12pm, added Ms Teo.

The police said they were alerted at around 11.50am that a man had been seen on the tracks near Tanah Merah MRT station, which is on the East-West Line.



The man was subsequently arrested for a rash act. Police investigations are ongoing.