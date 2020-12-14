Man on trial for causing accident that amputated pedestrian's foot, injured 4 others

SINGAPORE: The driver behind the wheel in an accident in Punggol that amputated a pedestrian's foot and injured four other people went on trial on Monday (Dec 14).

Philip Wong Yeow Shing, 64, is contesting two charges of causing either grievous hurt or hurt by a negligent act to three pedestrians and two of his passengers.

He is accused of injuring the victims by failing to have proper control of his car by skidding, mounting a centre kerb and causing a collision.

Wong was driving along Punggol Central towards Sumang Walk on the morning of Feb 3 last year when he mounted the centre kerb in the middle of a dual carriageway.

Three pedestrians aged between 29 and 58 were standing on the kerb and were injured in the crash.

A 54-year-old woman who had been on her way to church was taken to hospital with an "open traumatic amputation", with her left ankle and foot taken to the emergency department in an ice pack.

She was warded and underwent multiple surgeries along with skin grafting of her amputation stump.

A 29-year-old pedestrian suffered a laceration on her lower lip as well as abrasions on her forehead, knees and elbows. The third pedestrian, a 58-year-old man, was taken to hospital with abrasions on his knees and elbows.

Wong's two passengers - both women in their 50s - suffered multiple injuries including fractures, head injuries and a liver laceration.

A toxicology report found no alcohol or basic drugs in Wong's blood. The weather on the day of the accident was fine, with clear visibility and a dry road surface, the court documents said.

A man who called the police after witnessing the accident took the stand on Monday and testified about how he saw the car speeding in the centre lane of three lanes.

The car did not slow down even as it hit a tree and or the three pedestrians, the man said.

Questioned by defence lawyer Satwant Singh, who asked why he took 10 minutes to call the police, the man said he was thinking about what could have happened if the car had veered towards him.

The trial continues. If convicted of causing grievous hurt by a negligent act, Wong could be jailed for up to two years, fined up to S$5,000, or both.

If found guilty of causing hurt by a negligent act, he could be jailed up to six months, fined up to S$2,500, or both.