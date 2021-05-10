Police investigating case of a man who allegedly used racial slurs, kicked woman for not wearing mask

SINGAPORE: Police are investigating a case in which a man allegedly used racial slurs and kicked a 55-year-old woman for not wearing a mask while she was brisk walking.

Mdm Hindocha Nita Vishnubhai was brisk walking on Friday (May 7) morning when a man approached her and asked her to pull her mask up from her chin, said her daughter, Ms Parveen Kaur.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Mdm Nita was walking along Choa Chu Kang Drive when the man came up to her near a bus stop outside Northvale condominium.

"She explained that she was brisk walking but he didn't care. He hurled vulgarities and racial slurs at her," said Ms Kaur in a widely circulated Instagram Stories post.

"My mum responded with a 'God bless you' and the guy kicked her in the chest. My mum landed on her back and hurt herself."

The man ran away while her mother was left shaken and bleeding, said Ms Kaur.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ms Kaur said her mother brisk walks to work as a form of daily exercise, but the incident has left her "afraid of taking a walk in her own country".



The incident came to light during a Mother's Day dinner on Sunday, when Ms Kaur learnt what happened and took photographs of her mother's injuries.



The photographs show bloodied scrapes and bruises on Mdm Nita's elbow, arms and palms.

Mdm Hindocha Nita Vishnubhai sustained injuries on her arms and hands after the incident on May 7, 2021. (Photo: Parveen Kaur)

Advertisement

A report on the incident was lodged and investigations are ongoing, police said on Monday.

All people in Singapore aged six and above are required to wear a mask when outside their homes, according to Ministry of Health guidelines.

They may remove their mask while engaging in outdoor or strenuous exercise, including brisk walking or walking up hilly terrain, but must put it back on after exercising.

Those walking at a normal pace are required to wear a mask.

