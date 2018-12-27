Man arrested for allegedly recording videos of women in Tampines toilet

SINGAPORE: A 30-year-old man who allegedly took videos of women in a toilet at the NTUC Income Tampines branch was arrested on Wednesday (Dec 26).



Ms Emilia Chong claimed in a Facebook post that a man hiding in the female toilet located on the ground floor of the building had tried to record videos of her and her friends.

Her post, which included photos showing a man believed to be the suspect, has been shared around 7,000 times.

The police told Channel NewsAsia that they were alerted to the incident at 300 Tampines Avenue 5, where the branch is located, adding that investigations are ongoing.



"The Police treat such cases seriously and will not hesitate to take action against anyone who commit such offences," police said.

Ms Chong had said in the Facebook post that she, along with some friends, had caught a man hiding in one of the cubicles of the female toilet.

She went on to say that the man had tried to escape but was captured by a male friend as well as some bystanders who were outside the toilet.

She claimed that the man had apologised profusely, even wishing them "Merry Christmas".

She added: "Ladies, please beware of your surroundings, especially quiet toilets. It can happen to me, it can happen to any one of us."

Those convicted for insulting a woman's modesty may be be jailed for up to a year, fined or both.

Those found guilty of criminal trespass could be jailed for up to three months, fined up to S$1,500, or both.