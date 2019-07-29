Man admits to assaulting cabbies, lorry driver in 3 road rage incidents

SINGAPORE: A man admitted in court on Monday (Jul 29) to assaulting a lorry driver and two cabbies in three separate cases of road rage from 2016, as well as a scuffle with a man in a mall.



Muhammad Fuad Kamroden, 35, pleaded guilty to four charges of voluntarily causing grievous hurt, using criminal force and voluntarily causing hurt. He committed several of the offences while out on bail, the court heard.

His first encounter was with lorry driver Pek Lian Hui, 52, in a car park at the National University of Singapore (NUS) on Aug 12, 2016.

The victim was driving in front of Fuad's car, looking for a vacant lot. Feeling that Mr Pek was moving too slowly and blocking the road, Fuad sounded his horn before overtaking the lorry and pointing his middle finger at Mr Pek as he passed.

Fuad then stopped his car in front of the lorry, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Bjorn Tan.

He alighted from his car when Mr Pek approached him and knocked on his car window, and the pair began arguing.

Fuad punched the lorry driver several times on his face, head and stomach. The attack ceased for a while when Mr Pek called his brother on the phone to ask what he should do.

When he hung up, Fuad asked Mr Pek what he wanted. When told that Mr Pek would report the incident to the police, Fuad punched the older man again, this time landing punches on his nose.

Fuad's mother, along with a passer-by, intervened to stop the attack, and Fuad left the scene in his car.

Mr Pek bled heavily from his injuries, leaving blood stains on the road. He was taken to hospital with facial fractures, abrasions and swelling over his face.

TUSSLE WITH TAXI DRIVER

While Fuad was out on bail for the first offence, he took a job as a Grab driver and got into another road rage incident, this time with 46-year-old taxi driver Mohamed Iqbal Mohamed Shariff.

At about 2.40am on Dec 2, 2017, Mr Iqbal was at a taxi stand at Clarke Quay in River Valley Road when he was directed by a road marshall to move his taxi to a private car pick-up point.

As he did so, Fuad drove his Grab car from behind the taxi. The left mirror of his car struck Mr Iqbal's right mirror, and Fuad rolled down his window and shouted vulgarities at the cabby.

The pair alighted from their vehicles before the road marshall, who confirmed that the taxi driver had stopped his cab in the right spot.

Both drivers began quarrelling and Fuad pointed his middle finger at Mr Iqbal, pushing his left cheek and causing him to lose his balance.

The taxi driver went to the hospital with a bruise and was given three days of medical leave.

PUSHED MAN WHO ACCIDENTALLY BUMPED INTO HIM

Several months later, in May 2018, Fuad got into a scuffle with a man who accidentally bumped into him at a mall.

Mr Ye Zhaojin, 37, was walking down a corridor in VivoCity on May 6, 2018, when he accidentally bumped into Fuad's shoulder.

Fuad began shouting at Mr Ye, asking him why he had pushed him. He behaved aggressively, the court heard, bumping his chest against the Mr Ye and pushing his face, shoulder and elbow.

An off-duty police officer stepped in and identified himself, but Fuad ignored him and continued his aggression towards the victim.

When the police officer stepped between both men and asked Fuad to step back, Fuad raised his voice at him, telling him that it was none of his business and asked him to move away.

Security officers took Fuad to the mall's fire control centre to wait for the police to arrive, and the victim sought treatment at a hospital for an abrasion on his elbow.

PUNCHED ANOTHER TAXI DRIVER

On Feb 26 this year, Fuad was riding a motorcycle along Selegie Road when he got into an altercation with a taxi driver.

According to a passenger in the cab, 71-year-old taxi driver Tio Seng Sing was the first vehicle at a red light junction when Fuad suddenly cut in front of the cab and stopped, forcing Mr Tio to brake.

Fuad pointed his middle finger at Mr Tio when he sounded his horn at him and the pair drove to the next junction.

Mr Tio alighted from his taxi while the lights were red and approached Fuad, holding onto his bike by its seat and front guard.

Fuad punched the taxi driver in the face, causing him to fall to the ground. While Mr Tio got to his feet, Fuad tried to get down from his bike but lost his balance, and his motorcycle fell on him.

The two men waited for the police to arrive. The passenger called the police, and said a motorcyclist had "boxed" his cabby and he was leaving to visit his daughter in hospital.

The cabby went to a polyclinic with a bruise on his left cheek.

Fuad will return to court for sentencing on Sep 4.

He faces up to 10 years' jail, a fine or caning for voluntarily causing grievous hurt, while the maximum penalties for voluntarily causing hurt are two years' jail, a S$5,000 fine, or both.

For using criminal force, he could be jailed for up to three months, fined a maximum S$1,500, or both.